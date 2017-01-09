Cuba Gooding Jr. Wears A Chicken Bucket + More Golden Globe Moments You Probably Didn’t See

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ole Twitter fingers a.k.a Donald Trump took to his soapbox to clap back at Meryl Streep, who denounced the President-elect during her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech. Clearly Trump hasn’t actually seen a Meryl Streep movie, otherwise he’d know his statements were bogus.

#SadDenzel Became A Thing

If THIS Monday were a person. #GoldenGlobes #DenzelWashington #HiddenFences A photo posted by Shai The Writer. (@shaibuttaa) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Denzel Washington was beat out for “Best Actor In A Drama” by Casey Affleck, who thanked the Fences star in his acceptance speech. The camera panned over to Denzel in the audience, who looked like he was two nods, from saying f*ck this sh*t.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Wore A Chicken Bucket To The Globes After Party

Somebody had a little too much fun at the after party for #2017GoldenGlobe #CubaGooding 🤔 A photo posted by The Blogssip (@theblogssip) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

“Hidden Fences” Goes Viral

Do better Hollywood! What the hell is #HiddenFences ?!? 🤔🤔 @Pharrell @allhiphop #GlodebGlobes A video posted by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

The #GoldenGlobes made up a whole new movie😂 #HiddenFences A video posted by Allison (@allisonseymour66) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

A red carpet reporter accidentally called Hidden Figures, “Hidden Fences” and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy.

Donald Glover Dancing To ‘Bad & Boujee’

#donaldglover gets down to #badandboujee after winning a #goldenglobe A video posted by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:52am PST

After thanking Migos for making the song Bad & Boujee in his acceptance speech, Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover danced to it after the Globes.

This Kiss Between Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield

I'm laughing so hard right now. #RyanReynolds #AndrewGarfield #Deadpool #Spiderman #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Ryan Reynolds (@ryanreynoldsfan_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:36am PST

Did Ryan lose a bet?

