Cuba Gooding Jr. Wears A Chicken Bucket + More Golden Globe Moments You Probably Didn’t See

Donald Trump Clapped Back At Meryl Streep
Ole Twitter fingers a.k.a Donald Trump took to his soapbox to clap back at Meryl Streep, who denounced the President-elect during her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech. Clearly Trump hasn’t actually seen a Meryl Streep movie, otherwise he’d know his statements were bogus.
#SadDenzel Became A Thing
Denzel Washington was beat out for “Best Actor In A Drama” by Casey Affleck, who thanked the Fences star in his acceptance speech. The camera panned over to Denzel in the audience, who looked like he was two nods, from saying f*ck this sh*t.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Wore A Chicken Bucket To The Globes After Party
“Hidden Fences” Goes Viral
A red carpet reporter accidentally called Hidden Figures, “Hidden Fences” and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy.
Donald Glover Dancing To ‘Bad & Boujee’
After thanking Migos for making the song Bad & Boujee in his acceptance speech, Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover danced to it after the Globes.
This Kiss Between Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield
Did Ryan lose a bet?
