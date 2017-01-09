Tuesday School Closings Are In!!

The following counties have announced that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10th:

-Durham Public Schools

-Granville County Schools

-Halifax County Schools

-Orange County Schools

-Person County Schools

-Vance County Schools

-Wake County Public Schools

-Chapel Hill/ Carboro City Schools

Related Stories:

Check School Delays For Tomorrow!!!

NC School Closings on Monday, Jan. 9 & Make Up Days

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial



Also On The Light 103.9 FM: