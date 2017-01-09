Homepage Lead
Home > Homepage Lead

Tuesday School Closings Are In!!

1 hour ago

The Light NC staff
14 reads
Leave a comment

An empty classroom

Source: Stella / Getty


The following counties have announced that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10th:

-Durham Public Schools
-Granville County Schools
-Halifax County Schools
-Orange County Schools
-Person County Schools
-Vance County Schools
-Wake County Public Schools
-Chapel Hill/ Carboro City Schools

Related Stories:
Check School Delays For Tomorrow!!!

NC School Closings on Monday, Jan. 9 & Make Up Days

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 week ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago