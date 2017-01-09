AM BUZZ: 16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery; Mariah Carey Takes A Break From Social Media & More…

16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery

It’s been months since reality starwas robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, and now authorities have finally arrested a large group of suspects in connection to the crime.

Fox News reports French police apprehended 16 people Monday in connection with the $10 million dollar jewelry heist.

Back in October, robbers entered Kardashian’s private residence in Paris and tied her up, locked her in the bathroom and held her at gunpoint.

The traumatic incident led the social media rockstar to remove herself from the public eye for months.

In an upcoming trailer for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim will reveal the details of the night.

Looks like she’s closer to justice!

