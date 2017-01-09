Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: 16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery; Mariah Carey Takes A Break From Social Media & More…

The reality star is one step closer to justice.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery

Vogue 100 Gala Dinner

Source: Fred Duval / Getty


It’s been months since reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, and now authorities have finally arrested a large group of suspects in connection to the crime.

Fox News reports French police apprehended 16 people Monday in connection with the $10 million dollar jewelry heist.

Back in October, robbers entered Kardashian’s private residence in Paris and tied her up, locked her in the bathroom and held her at gunpoint.

The traumatic incident led the social media rockstar to remove herself from the public eye for months.

In an upcoming trailer for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim will reveal the details of the night.

Looks like she’s closer to justice!

UP NEXT: Mariah Carey Takes Break From Social Media After NYE Debacle

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 week ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago