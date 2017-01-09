Georgia Community Launches Homebuilding Project For Elderly Blind Woman

Cataula, Georgia residents are rallying to help build a new home for an elderly blind woman in their community, WTVM reports.
The home that Mahaley Lowe, 79, grew up in is now dilapidated and–in fact, dangerous.
“The roof was falling in and leaking,” said Susan Stephens, Lowe’s home health nurse. “The floor was falling in. The bathroom unusable.”
Stephens developed a friendship with her patient, which led her to reach out to the town of about 6,000 residents for help. A group of neighbors, businesses and churches felt touched by her situations, and they’re trying to raise $53,000 to build a new house for Lowe.
“I have seen the love of community here, and I knew if I got the word out, that’s all I needed to do that people would step up,” she said.
Wayne Fussell, a local Cataula businessman, got to work on the homebuilding project after Stephens told him about Lowe’s living conditions. They now have a builder who agreed to construct a 600-square-foot house next to Lowe’s current home.
The community has so far raised money through a barbecue fundraiser, T-shirt sales and generous donations from individuals. Stephens also launched a $25,000 GoFundMe campaign toward the housebuilding project.
SOURCE: WTVM
