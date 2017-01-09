Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: “This Is For The Women Of Color”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a television series, musical or comedy.

The ‘Black-Ish’ star was awarded for her portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the hit ABC show.

The category was filled with heavy hitter, with ‘Awkward’ creator Issa Rae, Sara Jessica Parker (Divorce) and Gina Rodriquez (Jane The Virgin) also being nominated in the category.

Wearing a silver Zuhair Murad gown, the comedian delivered an emotional speech.

“This is for the women of color, and colorful people whose stories, thoughts and ideas are not always considered worthy and important….we see you,” she said while accepting the award.

“It is an honor to be on this show black-ish,” she said. “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks .”

Tracee is the first Black woman since Debbie Allen in 1983 to win the award.

Congrats, Tracee!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards 28 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards 1. NAOMI CAMPBELL 1 of 28 2. ANGELA BASSETT 2 of 28 3. ZAZIE BEETZ 3 of 28 4. KERRY WASHINGTON 4 of 28 5. VIOLA DAVIS 5 of 28 6. REGINA KING 6 of 28 7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS 7 of 28 8. OCTAVIA SPENCER 8 of 28 9. JANELLE MONAE 9 of 28 10. CHRISSY METZ 10 of 28 11. YVETTE NICOLE BROWN 11 of 28 12. ISSA RAE 12 of 28 13. SIMONE BILES 13 of 28 14. PRIYANKA CHOPRA 14 of 28 15. TREVANTE RHODES 15 of 28 16. RUTH NEGGA 16 of 28 17. Zoe Saldana Source:Instagram 17 of 28 18. OLIVIA CULPO 18 of 28 19. JESSICA BIEL 19 of 28 20. GINA RODRIGUEZ 20 of 28 21. NAOMIE HARRIS 21 of 28 22. MICHELLE WILLIAMS 22 of 28 23. NATALIE PORTMAN 23 of 28 24. HEIDI KLUM 24 of 28 25. DONALD GLOVER 25 of 28 26. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND 26 of 28 27. THANDIE NEWTON 27 of 28 28. Sofia Vergara 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards brings sparkle and shine to the red carpet. See all the looks!

RELATED LINKS

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Cornrow Queen At The Critics Choice Awards

Golden Globes Trend Report: A Hint Of Shimmer, A Dash Of Superhero And A Whole Heap Of Glam

Uncle Denzel Gets Memed Again At The Golden Globes