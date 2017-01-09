Entertainment News
Viola Davis Leaves Us With A Word During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Viola Davis delivered a poignant acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

14 hours ago

The Light NC staff
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


When Viola Davis speaks, we listen. The Fences actress, whose performance is being hailed as a tour de force, left us with a word when she accepted the Golden Globe for “Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.”

Davis, donning a stunning yellow Michael Kors gown, fixed her hair and joked, “This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon.”

While thanking everyone who worked on Fences, she reminded us “it doesn’t scream money maker but it does scream art, it does scream heart,” she added.

Denzel Washington looked on from the audience with glossy eyes as she thanked him for his guidance.

“I’m a friend and a fan thank you for being an extraordinary leader, great director, great actor. Thank you for saying ‘trust me’ and ‘remember the love.’”

Davis also paid homage to her father. “He had a story and it deserved to be told. And August Wilson told it.”

