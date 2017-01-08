Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss In Her Family

Lil’ Mo shared sad news on Instagram after she got a phone call from a family member. The “4 Ever” singer said that she had ‘some family’ in the hospital and ‘some murdered’, but gave little detail as to where and what happened.

“Make dua (prayer) for my family at this time,” she said. “Literally just landed from Denver in DC. Got phone calls back to back [that] some family in the hospital and some murdered. My heart is soooo heavy. I never ask for anything. But prayer. Turning my phone off to focus.”

Lil’ Mo who’s birth name is Cynthia Karen Loving was born in Long Island, NY but started her career in radio in Baltimore. She has two children from her first marriage.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

