Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sources Claim Bobby Brown Had Serious Health Issues During Holiday

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Affordable Old School Concert Series Featuring Bobby Brown, Mint Condition, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MLG, Tweet And J.J. Williamson

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


While most of us were praying to not lose anyone else in 2016, Bobby Brown was allegedly fighting for his life. Sources are saying the 47-year-old R&B singer was given a blood transfusion and spent a few days in the hospital after his intestines exploded due to years of drug use.

As reported by a source to Radar Online: It was terrifying, and rocked Bobby to the core. It really looked like the end! Bobby was minutes from death! Doctors said he had just over one liter of blood left in his system. It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die.

He hasn’t come to terms with losing his baby girl, Bobbi, and we thought this could be the final straw! After everything Bobby’s gone through with Whitney [Houston] and Bobbi, he’s a nervous wreck. But it seemed his life was slowly getting back on track, and then he almost died. Everyone is distraught!

In addition to doing shows throughout the year, Brown was involved with the upcoming BET biopic The New Edition Story set to premiere Jan 24. He also spent a good portion of 2016 pursuing the civil prosecution of Nick Gordon for his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s untimely death.

Hopefully he’s fully recovered.

RELATED STORIES:

Cissy Houston Slams Bobby Brown’s ’20/20′ Interview Claims

What We Learned About Bobbi Kristina And Whitney Houston From Bobby Brown’s Bombshell Interview

A Father Mourns: Bobby Brown Speaks Out About Losing Bobbi And Whitney

bobby brown

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 week ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago