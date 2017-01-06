Women's Empowerment
Home > Women's Empowerment > Vendors

Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application

14 mins ago

Jennifer Hall
0 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment Logo

Source: I1Promotions / I1 Promotions

For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd of women, children – and yes, even men – come to hear our speakers who have included TD Jakes, NeNe Leakes, Tyra Banks, Michael Baisden and more! We have some of the biggest names in the business come to perform and workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

Women’s Empowerment is not just a great opportunity for businesses, it’s also a great opportunity for your business!

Want to be a vendor at Women’s Empowerment 2017?

Download your vendor application now!

Vendor Application

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 6 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago