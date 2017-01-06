weather
Home > Weather

How Much Snow Will We See?

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
3 reads
Leave a comment
Man Shoveling Snow

Source: Con Tanasiuk / Getty

 

We are under a “Winter Storm Warning” and the estimated snowfall has somewhat increased since the beginning of the week.

ABC11’s “Big Weather” Don Schwenneker say the snow should begin sometime later on Friday into Saturday morning.

The estimates range from 1-4″ in our southern counties to 4-6 or 6-8  in our middle counties and some of our northern counties could see anywhere from 8+ inches.

Find out more at ABC 11.

Would you like to build a snowman?

snow , Winter Storm Warning

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 6 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago