Raleigh Listed As 10th Best City For Jobs

18 mins ago

Melissa Wade
San Francisco Career Fair Helps Military Veterans Find Jobs

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

 

According to Wallethub.com Raleigh is among the top 10 best cities for jobs in 2017.

Your luck of finding work, depends largely on where you plan to live in 2017. To help you increase your employment prospects, WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities across 23 key indicators of job-market strength.

1 Scottsdale, AZ 70.48 1 2
2 Plano, TX 64.91 4 13
3 Orlando, FL 64.90 2 19
4 Sioux Falls, SD 64.72 5 11
5 San Francisco, CA 63.37 6 34
6 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 63.35 7 15
7 Chandler, AZ 62.71 16 8
8 Salt Lake City, UT 62.54 10 25
9 Tempe, AZ 62.17 15 12
10 Raleigh, NC 61.29 13 40
