Snow Is On The Way

38 mins ago

Melissa Wade
The roads are being treated and meteorologist Don Schwenneker says there at least an 80% chance of an inch or more in the triangle area and a 50% chance of 4 inches or more.

The chance of snow continues to increase as we get closer to its estimated time of arrival. Schwenneker estimates that some will see flurries begin Friday evening and everyone in the affected areas should see the snow begin Friday night into Saturday morning.

Read more and see models of where the snow should fall at ABC11

