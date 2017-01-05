Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings

Danielle Jennings

In Hollywood marriages end just as quickly as they begin, often getting pretty nasty in the process, which is why hearing about a celebrity couple trying to make it work is so inspiring. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and his wife have been in the middle of a divorce since 2015, with Anderson’s wife Alvina doing the filing. Things have been rather quiet since then, until some pretty happy news emerged today that may just give you hope for your own love life.

As reported by TMZ , who obtained the divorce documents, Alvina Anderson has officially called off the divorce proceedings that she filed against her husband Anthony Anderson. Anthony and Alvina have been married for 20 years, which is an eternity in the world of Hollywood couples.

The original divorce filing back in 2015 cited irreconcilable differences, but nothing more was divulged about the supposed marriage breakdown. Similarly the couple’s reconciliation is also being kept pretty low-key. Perhaps keeping their marriage under the radar is what has allowed them to stay married so long. It’s also nice to see a couple stay together instead of just throwing in the towel like so many Hollywood couples before them.

In the meantime you can check out Anthony Anderson and the rest of the Black-ish cast, when the series returns tonight, January 4th, after the holiday hiatus.

