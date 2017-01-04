California Legislators Tap Eric Holder To Take On Trump Administration

California Legislators Tap Eric Holder To Take On Trump Administration

State legislators believe Trump's presidency will directly affect climate control, immigration, and criminal justice reform, but are confident Holder possesses the political and legal acumen to keep them in tact.

20 hours ago

A delegation of California’s leading state Democratic senators elected to hire former Attorney General Eric Holder as their attorney against the newly elected Trump administration, according to The New York Times.

“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” said Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the Senate, in an interview with the Times. “This means we are very, very serious.”

De León said he and his colleagues expressed concern after the November election and Trump’s recent administration appointments. Senators believe a Trump presidency will be a direct threat to California legislation; the Democratic Party controls two-thirds of both the Assembly and the Senate in California, while every statewide elected official is a Democrat, the Times writes.

 “He (Trump) was surrounding himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California,” de León said.

State legislators believe Trump’s presidency will directly affect climate control, immigration, and criminal justice reform, but are confident Holder possesses the political and legal acumen to keep them in tact.

Since stepping down as the first Black Attorney General in 2015, Holder works as a legal partner at prominent Washington firm Covington & Lorington. He was sought out last year by home rental website Airbnb to craft an anti-discrimination policy after numerous minority users filed complaints of bias and racism.

“I am honored that the Legislature chose Covington to serve as its legal adviser as it considers how to respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities,” Holder said in a statement. “I am confident that our expertise across a wide array of federal legal and regulatory issues will be a great resource to the Legislature.”

