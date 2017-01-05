Leslie Jones Slams Simon & Schuster For Giving Book Deal To Editor Who Bullied Her On Twitter

NewsOne Staff

Actress Leslie Jones blasted Simon & Schuster Monday for offering a book deal to Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, reports NBC News.

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

The “Ghostbusters” star, who Yiannopoulous publicly bullied on Twitter last year, tweeted that the publisher was helping its authors “spread hate” by working with the writer, who is also a controversial figure known in White nationalist circles, writes the news outlet:

“Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones is lending her voice to a chorus of critics upset that Breitbart editor and leading white nationalist figure Milo Yiannopoulos has signed a book deal with a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Simon & Schuster had earlier defended the acquisition of the book by saying it has never “condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form.”

“At Simon & Schuster we have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions, and appealing to many different audiences of readers,” the publisher said in a statement. “While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees.”

Simon & Schuster has scheduled the book titled “Dangerous” from Yiannopolouos — who was also banned from Twitter for his abuse against Jones and is publicly associated with the “alt-right” movement — on Mar. 14 despite major backlash from other celebrities including Sarah Silverman, reports Entertainment Weekly.

