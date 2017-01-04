Taj Of SWV Reveals The Biggest Misconception People Have About Them [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

TVOne’s popular series, Unsung, is kicking off its 10th season tonight with an episode centered on the amazing SWV. Taj, a founding member of the group, talked with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about how it feels to be on the show- which she says she watches regularly. Taj also reveals what she believes to be the biggest misconception that people believe about the group.
Plus, Taj shares her testimony of how her career in music with SWV has blessed her in life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
