Love Talking: What Kim Burrell’s Viral Sermon Reveals About The Church & Homosexuality [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell takes a look at some recent controversy surrounding her friend and gospel singer Kim Burrell. Just as we rang in the new year, a video excerpt of a sermon given by Kim hit the web and went viral. The clip showcased a part of the speech in which she spoke to people “filled with a perverted homosexual spirit.” This re-engaged social media in a difficult conversation that has been going on for a very long time, which centers around the church and its relationship to the LGBTQ community.
Kim Burrell has since responded to the backlash. Click on the audio player to hear what she had to say, and hear what Erica Campbell had to say on the matter in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
