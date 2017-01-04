Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer Of Assist For The New Years Resolutions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
As one year turns into another, there is always that problem of the new year’s resolution. While some people won’t even cosign on the concept, others find themselves tasked with the objective of picking a resolution that will push them to grow, while also avoiding setting unrealistic goals for themselves.

In this edition of GRIFF’s prayer, GRIFF decides to have an “unselfish” talk with God, to ask Him to help people out with the new year’s resolutions they have been making and the challenges they have already faced with as they try to keep them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

