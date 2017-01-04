Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: I Desire Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about not only the importance of truth, but the equal importance of one’s desire for truth. She explains that she and her sister had been having a conversation about Psalms 51:6, which correlates ones wisdom with their desire for truth. Desiring truth and honest leads to great benefits for us, but sometimes that is easier said than done.

Erica encourages us to be honest with ourselves, who we are, what we want, and why we want it. Check out this exclusive video to hear in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

