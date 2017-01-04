Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love

2017-01-04

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about being grateful for the tough love she received from her parents. She hasn’t always felt that way, however. Erica explains that she, like many of us, often felt like her parents were being unfair. But as an adult, she understands exactly how tough love functions in raising responsible, functional adults.

As Erica puts it, “if you never learn discipline at home, the police will teach it to you.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

