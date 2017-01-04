Kenya Moore Dishes On Warding Off Trespassers Off With A Gun

appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” last night alongside her fellow housewife Erika Jayne from another city and dished on her relationship with Matt (or lack thereof), the viral photo of herwith a gun while shading her enemy-turned-frenemy Phaedra.

In case you missed it, Kenya and Matt’s relationship went from sweet to sour really quick when Matt exposed his angry side and kicked in a glass pane in Kenya’s garage.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Matt apparently punched Kenya’s driver in the face after rolling up on her and demanding to talk. A viewer called into the show at which time Kenya confirmed she and Matt are no longer together.

Kenya, who recently had a run-in with trespassers at her Atlanta home, talked about keeping a gun in her home.

“I have a gated property, they went around my gate, they went and trespassed.” she explained. “They did so many things that were asking for not only to be shot, but for an ass-whopping.”

“I have the right to defend myself,” she added.

‘slippery, greased pig.’ Yikes.

Kenya didn’t mince words when it come to her co-star Phaedra and called her a

In other RHOA news, Peter was in feelings last night and posted this Instagram video.

Is that Ciroc peach Peter? Haha. Get it?

