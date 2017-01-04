3 Ways To Integrate Social Media With Lesson Plans

News One
3 Ways To Integrate Social Media With Lesson Plans

A University Of Phoenix survey found that many educators are reluctant to use social media in the classroom. Here are suggested first steps.

Education Social Media Integration

 

A University of Phoenix survey found that K-12 teachers are reluctant to integrate social media in the classroom for a number of reasons. If you’re wondering how to introduce this power tool, here are three steps to get started:

Start Small: Create a closed classroom Facebook group and encourage students to post and interact with each other.

Continue Learning: In today’s changing digital world, it is important for teachers to be equipped with knowledge and skills needed to perform effortlessly in the classroom.

Create Boundaries: Develop guidelines for how you plan to interact with students and parents and communicate it clearly.

 

