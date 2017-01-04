Get Up Erica
GooGoo’s Fashion Tips: Remixing Your Dress Collection [EXCLUSIVE]

9 hours ago

Erica Campbell
13 reads
Leave a comment


Goo Goo‘s got some Fashion Tips for those who are trying to remix their dress collection. While dresses can be a central part of a woman’s wardrobe, it’s easier to get tired of them. But Goo Goo knows how to mix and match to create a whole new piece!

Plus, Goo Goo points out why you might want to think twice about buying those expensive shoes if you don’t have to. Click on the audio player to hear more helpful tips from Goo Goo in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

