GooGoo’s Fashion Tips: Remixing Your Dress Collection [EXCLUSIVE]

Goo Goo‘s got some Fashion Tips for those who are trying to remix their dress collection. While dresses can be a central part of a woman’s wardrobe, it’s easier to get tired of them. But Goo Goo knows how to mix and match to create a whole new piece!
Plus, Goo Goo points out why you might want to think twice about buying those expensive shoes if you don’t have to. Click on the audio player to hear more helpful tips from Goo Goo in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Look Like A (First) Lady: 9 Floral Maxi Dresses That Are White House Worthy
10 photos Launch gallery
Look Like A (First) Lady: 9 Floral Maxi Dresses That Are White House Worthy
1. First Lady Michelle Obama1 of 10
2. City Chic ‘Tulip Time’ Floral Print Maxi Dress (Plus Size)2 of 10
3. ASOS WeddingBardot Fishtail Maxi In Floral Print3 of 10
4. Alice + Olivia4 of 10
5. Etro5 of 10
6. Urban Outfitters6 of 10
7. Needle & Thread7 of 10
8. ASOS8 of 10
9. Eliza J9 of 10
10. Hope and Ivy10 of 10
