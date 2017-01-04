Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Get Sin Out Of Your Life [EXCLUSIVE]

9 hours ago

Erica Campbell
4 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that the devil isn’t allowed in or near her life at all. Often, with sin, we let little things slip and allow just a little bit of in because it’s funny or cute, or because “God understands.” We shouldn’t let any amount of sin willingly into our lives, because any amount will taint the whole.

As Erica puts it, “you gotta be Jesus or nothing.” But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for joy, happiness or any of those other fun positive things. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Sometimes Things Come To An End [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Your Words Have Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Try To Do It In Your Own Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

a little , Devil , Erica Campbell , ericaism , sin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago