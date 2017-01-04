Ericaism: Get Sin Out Of Your Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that the devil isn’t allowed in or near her life at all. Often, with sin, we let little things slip and allow just a little bit of in because it’s funny or cute, or because “God understands.” We shouldn’t let any amount of sin willingly into our lives, because any amount will taint the whole.

As Erica puts it, “you gotta be Jesus or nothing.” But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for joy, happiness or any of those other fun positive things. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

