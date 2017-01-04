Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral; Tyler Perry Claims ‘Reverse Racism’ & More…

Comedian Sherri Shepherd documented the incident via Periscope.

10 hours ago

The Light NC staff
358 reads
Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral

Nate Dogg Aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Funeral Service

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Comedian Ricky Harris was laid to rest yesterday, but not before some drama broke out during his funeral services.

Sherri Shepherdwho was in attendance, documented the aftermath of a fight that broke out during the ceremony.

“It’s so disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd is heard saying.

A man apparently came into the the ceremony to confront rapper Snoop Dogg. Snoop’s bodyguard stepped in and a fight erupted.

Shepherd later came back on line with a new video, captioned ‘Everything is fine.’

Harris, who passed in December at age 54, was known for his role in hit show Everybody Hates Chris.

