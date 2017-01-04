[POLL] Wake County Officer On Leave After Slamming Student

A Wake County police officer is on paid leave after a recorded video shows him slamming in teen girl to the ground while breaking up a fight.

Desiree Harrison said she doesn’t feel her daughter, 15-year-old Jasmine Darwin, is safe at Rolesville High School. She said her daughter now has a concussion and she plans to take her out of the school.

Video sent by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows Darwin being picked up and thrown to the ground by school resource officer Ruben De Los Santos. A second, longer video sent in shows a dramatic fight between two girls which led up to the incident.

An eyewitness said the girl who was thrown to the ground was later involved, but was trying to break things up. Police have not confirmed that information, but Darwin’s mother gave the same account.

