‘Apprentice’ Alum Omarosa Manigault Accepts Public Engagement Job In Trump Administration

Former reality TV star has already served as director of African-American outreach for the President-elect.

22 hours ago

President-elect Donald Trump offered a new job to former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault in his administration, reports the New York Daily News.

The “Apprentice” alum, who gained fame during the show’s first season, will focus on public engagement in her new role after previously working in a related position with Trump, writes the news outlet:

Manigault had served as Trump’s director of African-American outreach since July and had appeared throughout the campaign as a prominent surrogate for the mogul.

In the weeks since Trump’s November win, she’d also been working with the mogul’s transition team.

In addition to Manigault, Trump’s transition team said Tuesday that the President-elect would nominate Robert Lighthizer as his U.S. trade representative.

The role with Trump was not Manigault’s first choice: a transition official disclosed that the former TV star “expressed a desire” to be the ambassador to Haiti, reports ABC News.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, ABC News

