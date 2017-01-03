Vivica A. Fox Admits 50 Cent Was Her ‘True Love’

Vivica A. Fox visited “The Wendy Williams Show” this morning and admitted she will always have love for rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent and Vivica, despite their seemingly turbulent relationship on social media, had an amicable and unexpected meeting when they saw each other at the Knicks’ game on Monday night.

According to Viv, she walked up to 50 in private and wished him a “Happy New Year.” They hugged and the former couple spoke for about five minutes.

“I know y’all don’t know it, but I will always have love for him. As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him,” she revealed to Wendy. Growing emotional, she added, “He was like my true love.”

Viv also admitted she told 50 last night that she will always love him even though they can’t be together.

Well that explains all the sexual tension when they argue… especially that whole booty eating comment on WWHL. In other news, Viv is promoting her new show “Black Magic,” where she selects a group of strippers for her male exotic revue.

Catch “Black Magic” Wednesday nights at 8pm on Lifetime.

