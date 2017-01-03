Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations to Janet & her hubby!

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
28 reads
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Singer Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to People. 

Janet and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana into the world, their rep revealed in a statement.

The mother, 50 had a ‘stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet has been married to Qatari businessman Al Mana for four years, and the news they were expecting shocked fans and family alike.

The superstar promptly canceled her ‘Unbreakable’ tour via a Twitter message, saying that ‘there had been a sudden change.’

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she announced. “So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

We are happy to hear both mom and son are healthy.

