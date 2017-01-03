David & Tamela Mann On Representing God On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

David & Tamela Mann talked with Erica Campbell about the responsibility of the gospel artist not only to represent well for themselves, but for God, and Christianity. Often, they explain, a person’s interactions with them might be their only association with Christ, and they don’t want to represent Him the wrong way. So the lights, camera, action part of the job of being a gospel artist is still part of the ministry.
The couple also talks about being disciplined in their faith, and being tasked with standing up for themselves from their place in faith. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
