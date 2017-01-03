Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Explains To Erica Campbell Why He Doesn’t Like New Year’s Resolutions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s 2017! After a long, crazy 2016, we made it through to the new year. As Erica Campbell & GRIFF celebrate, Erica asks GRIFF what his New Year’s resolutions are for 2017, but his answer isn’t quite what Erica was expecting.

GRIFF explains why he doesn’t believe in doing New Year’s resolutions, and what he does instead. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell’s Message For The Non-Christian Listeners [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Erica Campbell To Explain The Significance Of A “Watchnight” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Continue reading GRIFF Explains To Erica Campbell Why He Doesn’t Like New Year’s Resolutions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards


2017 , Erica Campbell , Griff , new years , resolutions

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago