GRIFF Explains To Erica Campbell Why He Doesn’t Like New Year’s Resolutions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s 2017! After a long, crazy 2016, we made it through to the new year. As Erica Campbell & GRIFF celebrate, Erica asks GRIFF what his New Year’s resolutions are for 2017, but his answer isn’t quite what Erica was expecting.
GRIFF explains why he doesn’t believe in doing New Year’s resolutions, and what he does instead. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
