Fashion Tips: Ty Hunter’s Top 5 Holiday Trends For The Season [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ty Hunter is one of the world’s most influential fashion gurus, whose work has been seen on almost every magazine cover. He has styled countless artists, including Beyonce and Destiny’s Child. He chatted with Erica Campbell about some of the seasonal trends you can whip out for maximum style at holiday events- and just because we made it to the new year, doesn’t mean you’re still not going to want to step out looking fly and fierce for the remaining winter months.

Click on the audio player to hear Ty Hunter’s amazing fashion tips in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

