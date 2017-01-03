Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Explains Why Women Don’t Have To Be Afraid Of Wigs [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Erica Campbell talks about the trials and tribulations she had to overcome to launch her line of affordable and fun wigs that are for all women. Erica explains that changing her hair up from gig to gig was damaging her hair, which lead her to decide that she needed an easier and healthier way to switch up her look without it taking such a toll.

Major hair decisions can be daunting for women, even when they don’t involve a permanent change to their own hair. But Erica Campbell explains why wigs don’t have to be a daunting decision. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica Campbell , fashion fridays , fashion tips , hair , Weave , wigs , women

