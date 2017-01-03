Faith Walking: Have Faith, There Is Greatness Inside Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls her fathers favorite piece of scripture, Hebrews 11. The first line of it reads, “now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.” Erica explains that an unwavering faith is the key to piloting ones life with the ease of knowing that your every step is just leading you to the completion of God’s perfect plan for you.

With your faith, you can push past any negativity; any road block or challenge that may otherwise seem like the end of the world. With faith, all things are possible. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

