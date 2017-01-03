Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Perform ‘Strange Fruit’ At Inauguration; Prison BAE Living Well & More…

Is this singer's request to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration the greatest troll of all time?

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Perform ‘Strange Fruit’ At Inauguration

Source: Luca V. Teuchmann / Getty


No A-list stars are lining up to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony at the end of January. As a matter of fact, there are more headlines about who won’t be attending than there are headlines about people who desire to be there for the momentous occasion.

But one British singer, Rebecca Ferguson, has accepted an invitation to perform for the President-Elect under one condition–she can perform the Billie Holiday anti-lynching anthem ‘Strange Fruit,’ according to The Guardian.

Ferguson, who rose to fame on the UK’s ‘X Factor,’ said that the song “speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States.”

Of course, the song is loaded with controversial and triggering language. Mr. So Easily Offended Twitter hands probably won’t let this fly.

