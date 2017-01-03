AM BUZZ: Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Perform ‘Strange Fruit’ At Inauguration; Prison BAE Living Well & More…

Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Perform ‘Strange Fruit’ At Inauguration

No A-list stars are lining up to perform atinauguration ceremony at the end of January. As a matter of fact, there are more headlines about who won’t be attending than there are headlines about people who desire to be there for the momentous occasion.

But one British singer, Rebecca Ferguson, has accepted an invitation to perform for the President-Elect under one condition–she can perform the Billie Holiday anti-lynching anthem ‘Strange Fruit,’ according to The Guardian.

Ferguson, who rose to fame on the UK’s ‘X Factor,’ said that the song “speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States.”

Of course, the song is loaded with controversial and triggering language. Mr. So Easily Offended Twitter hands probably won’t let this fly.

