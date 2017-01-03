Entertainment News
It Goes Down In The DMs: Instagram Models Caught Extorting Nigerian Billionaire

Two Toronto sisters black mailed a billionaire businessman into giving them cash.

Two sisters, Jyoti & Kiran Matharoo, are accused of extorting money from a Nigerian billionaire. The manipulation began when the sisters told Femi Otedola they had evidence of him cheating on his wife.  They threatened to post the evidence to a sex scandal website.

The blackmailing duo has since been arrested and are now being detained in Nigeria.

After their arrest, the girls posted an apology video to Otedola and his relatives.

“We apologize to Femi Otedola and his family, especially his wife and children and all the other petitioners,” Jyoti said in a video posted to YouTube. “We created a platform called NaijaGistLive dot com where people can send in stories. Most stories were sent by close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or be malicious.”

It appears Otedola isn’t their only victim. The women have been accused of cyberbullying 274 other people. The pair was often captured on Instagram living fabulous lives—which seems to be a consequence of extortion and blackmailing.

