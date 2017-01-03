NEWS ROUNDUP: President Obama To Deliver Farewell Address In Chicago…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

As President Obama’s time in the White House nears an end, he’s gearing up to deliver his farewell address. On Monday, he announced that he will give his final speech as president on January 10 in Chicago. “I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here,” said President Obama in a statement released by the White House. “Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger.” President Obama will deliver the address at McCormick Place; the same place where he celebrated his 2012 presidential win. Read more.

The alarming homicide rate in Chicago seems to have grasped the attention of President-elect Donald Trump. On Monday, he took to Twitter to demand that the city’s mayor “ask for Federal help” in efforts to combat the ongoing issue of violence. “Chicago murder rate is record setting – 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!” he tweeted. He didn’t provide any details on how his administration would aid in overcoming the problem. According to a report released by the Chicago Police Department on Sunday, there were 762 homicides in the city during 2016. It marked the highest homicide rate that the city has seen in 20 years. Read more.

On Monday a federal judge decided that Dylann Roof, the man responsible for the Charleston church massacre, is mentally capable of representing himself during the sentencing stage of his trial. According to reports Roof, 22, was evaluated by Charleston doctor James Ballenger over the weekend. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel says that Roof “remains competent to stand trial and self-represent” after hearing testimonies from Dr. Ballenger and other witnesses involved in the case. The sentencing phase of Roof’s trial is slated to begin on Wednesday. On December 15, Roof was convicted of all charges related to the massacre. Read more.

Although the controversial KKK A&E documentary has been axed, new details are being released surrounding the production of the project. According to reports, some parts of the film were fabricated by the documentary’s producers. A group of the KKK leaders that were slated to be featured in the film revealed that they were paid to do fake scenes. Some of the scenes included battles between Klan members and loved ones who wanted them to leave the hate group. The production team also reportedly told KKK members to use the “n-word” during interviews and shelled out money to build burning crosses. “We were betrayed by the producers and A&E,” said Richard Nichols, a member of the Klan. “It was all made up—pretty much everything we said and did was fake and because that is what the film people told us to do and say.” A&E has refrained from specifically addressing the allegations. The production company that worked on the project says it’s looking into the matter. Read more.

Film mogul Tyler Perry felt the brunt of negative backlash after it was revealed that his latest television project, Too Close to Home, features an all-White class. During a recent interview, Perry clapped back at his critics saying that the negative feedback is an example of “reverse racism.” “That’s totally reverse racism because it was coming from African-American people,” said Perry. “I don’t know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that’s ridiculous. If you look at the hundreds of black people I’ve given jobs to and even the ones I’ve made millionaires, people of color, I just think it’s unfair.” The show, which made its debut in August, chronicles the story of a woman who was caught having an affair with the president. Too Close to Home airs on TLC on January 4 at 10 pm ET. Read more.

Chicago Murder Rate Reaches 20-Year High