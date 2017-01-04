National News
Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years Of Selling Cookies

3 hours ago

Girl Scouts Kicks Off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend At Grand Central Terminal

Their biggest cookie milestone yet is here. That’s right! 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Current Cookies

  • Girl Scout S’mores™ … NEW!
  • Thin Mints® …
  • Caramel deLites® / …
  • Peanut Butter Patties®/ Tagalongs® …
  • Shortbread/Trefoils® …
  • Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich. …
  • Lemonades™
  • Caramel DeLites/Samoas
  • Savannah Smiles
  • Thanks-A-Lot
  • Toffee-tastic
  • Trios

 

Discontinued Ones:

  • All Abouts: The LBB version of Thanks-A-Lot. Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a message proclaiming values that Girl Scouts are “all about,” such as Respect, Friendship, etc.
  • Aloha Chips: Included white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.[30]
  • Animal Treasures: Replaced by Thanks-A-Lot.[30]
  • Apple Cinnamons: Apple shaped sugar cookies with cinnamon sugar.[30]
  • Cafe Cookies: Shortbread with a cinnamon topping.[30]
  • Cartwheels: Reduced fat oatmeal and cinnamon.[30]
  • Chalet Creme: Shortbread cookie with embossed chalet picture with lemon or vanilla filling.[30]
  • Chocolate Chip Shortbread (ABC): Chocolate chips nestled in a bite-size, gluten free shortbread cookie.
  • Cinna-Spins (LBB): Cinnamon-flavored cookies shaped like miniature cinnamon rolls that came in 100-calorie packs. Replaced by Daisy Go Rounds.[30]
  • Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin Bar: [31][32]
  • Daisy Go Rounds (ABC): Cinnamon-flavored cookies shaped like daisies; replaced Cinna-spins for the 2009 sale; replaced with Shout Outs! in 2011.
  • Double Dutch: Chocolate cookies with chocolate chips.
  • Dulce Daisies: Milk chocolate with liquid caramel center.
  • Dulce de Leche: Cookies with milk caramel chips.
  • Five World Cinnamon: [31]
  • Forget-Me-Nots: Granola cookie.
  • Friendship Circles: “friend” embossed on vanilla cookie sandwich with chocolate filling, in 18 languages [31]
  • Golden Yangles: Triangular cheddar crackers; sold in the 1980s.
  • Iced Berry Pinatas: Sugar cookies with a berry jam center and icing.
  • Iced Ginger Daisies: Reduced fat cookie [31]
  • Juliettes/Golden Nut Clusters: Milk chocolate, caramel, and pecans.
  • Kookaburras: Layers of crispy rice wafers and caramel coated in milk chocolate.
  • Lemon Chalet Cremes: Rectangular cinnamon sandwich cookies with lemon creme filling; changed to round cookies in 2010; replaced by Savannah Smiles in 2012.
  • Lemon Coolers: Vanilla wafers with lemon zest, dusted with powdered sugar; similar to Savannah Smiles.
  • Lemon Drops: Sugar cookie with lemon-flavored chips.
  • Lemon Pastry Cremes: Light pastry cookie sandwich with lemon creme filling.
  • Mango Cremes with NutriFusion: Vanilla and coconut cookies filled with a tangy mango-flavored creme enhanced with nutrients derived from fruits; replaced by Cranberry Citrus Crisps in 2013.
  • Medallions: Introduced for 1983-1984 and celebrating 50 years of Girl Scout Cookies, 2 flavors: shortbread with cocoa coating on the bottom “Colonial Shortbread Supremes”, pecan shortbread with brown sugar coating (“Southern Pecan Praline”).[33] Also listed at the Little Brownie Bakers’ website under “cookie-history”.[34]
  • Olé Olés: Powdered sugar cookies with pecans and coconut; sold from 2001 to 2003.
  • Oxfords: Chocolate cookies with vanilla cream filling.
  • Pinatas: Oatmeal cookie with fruit filling and topped with cinnamon and sugar glaze; introduced in 2004.
  • Praline Royale: Soft vanilla cookie with a praline filling and striped with chocolate; introduced by ABC for the 1992-93 season.[35]
  • Savannahs: A peanut butter sandwich cookie.
  • Scot-Teas (Burry): Shortbread cookies with sprinkled sugar.
  • Shout Outs!: Belgian-style caramelized cookie.
  • Snaps: Iced oatmeal raisin.
  • Strawberries & Creme: Sandwich cookie from ABC with a vanilla creme and a strawberry jam; available in mid-1990s.[36]
  • Striped Chocolate Chips: Chocolate chip cookies with fudge stripes.
  • Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips: Small sugar- free cookies; discontinued in 2011.
  • Sugar Free Chalet Cremes: Lemon pastry cream sweetened with aspartame.
  • Thank You Berry Munch: Cookies with cranberries, rice crispies, and white fudge chips.
  • Thanks A Lots: Chocolate filling between two vanilla cookies with “thank you” in different languages. Similar to an Oreo. These came before today’s Thanks A Lots replaced animal treasures.
  • Upside Down Frosted Oatmeal: Oatmeal cookies with frosting on the bottom. (http://www.oocities.org/troop1087/cookies.html)
  • Van’chos: Vanilla and chocolate cremes.
Girl Scout Cookies anniversary

