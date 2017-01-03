Local
Cumberland County There’s A New Sherriff In Town

Congratulations to Chief Deputy Ennis Wright on being appointed the new sheriff of Cumberland County.

Cumberland County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Chief Deputy Ennis Wright to serve as the county’s new sheriff after the retirement of longtime lawman Earl “Moose” Butler.

Butler recommended Ennis Wright, a Fayetteville native and Army veteran, to fill the position for the rest of the term, which ends in 2018.

