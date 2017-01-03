Get Up Erica
True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Love Triangle Of Jacob, Rachel, Leah [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, GRIFF & Erica Campbell tell the story of Jacob, the trickster, and how he got caught up in a love triangle between himself and sisters Rachel and Leah. Though Jacob was a player, he actually got played, and had to work twice as hard to get the woman he had set his eyes on.

Click on the audio player to hear the full story in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

