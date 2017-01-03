Kim Burrell’s Sermon On Homosexuals Called “Hateful”

Kim Burrell’s latest sermon and video on homosexuality brings backlash from Pharrell, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan and more….

In the video, which appeared online on Friday (12-30-16), Burrell asks anyone afflicted with the “homosexual spirit” to pray to God for deliverance. She then refers to homosexuality as a spirit of “delusion” as well as “confusion” before straight up calling out homosexuals “perverted.”

And for good measure, she throws Bishop Eddie Long under the bus by making reference to his illness and connecting it to homosexual activity.

Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams are supposed to appear on “Ellen” on Jan. 5th to promote the soundtrack of movie “Hidden Figures,” of which Kim’s latest single “I See A Victory” is from. There is speculation of whether that appearance will still happen since Ellen is a homosexual.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams, Octavia Spencer, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Questlove and other celebs are speaking out AGAINST Burrell’s hateful sermon.

Here is the sermon:

