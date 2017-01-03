Call For A Week Of Peace In Durham

Bull City United kicked off a Week of Peace Sunday with a candlelight vigil near Rochelle Street and then… a 14-year-old boy was shot during the very week a group has called for a “Week of Peace” in Durham.

Organizer David Johnson says, “We gotta think better. We gotta do better. We gotta move better. We gotta be better. You feel me?”

“We know we can’t stop all the violence,” said Dorel Clayton. Clayton is with a group called Bull City United, hosting what they call a “Week of Peace.”

Bull City United, a group of reformed convicts, wants to be role models and change-makers for young black and Latino men who are at risk.

Here are the locations from a Media Release earlier this week.

Bull City United Prepares for Inaugural Week of Peace Ceremonial vigils to be held in various Durham neighborhoods plagued by gun violence DURHAM, N.C. – The inaugural Durham Week of Peace will be held on January 1-7 in eight neighborhoods in Durham County, with candlelight vigils and ceremonies. These neighborhoods represent the locations where gun violence is most prevalent.

Date Neighborhood Location Time

January 1 Bentwood/Rochelle 2819 Rochelle Street 6-7 p.m.

January 2 Turnkey 416 Walton Street 6-7 p.m.

January 3 Oxford Manor Housing Community 3633 Keystone Place 6-7 p.m.

January 4 Liberty Street Housing Community Liberty Housing Community Center

(500 Block of East Main Street) 6-7 p.m.

January 5 East Side 1203 Holloway Street (Parking Lot) 6-7 p.m.

January 6 Southside 100 Block of Scout Drive 6-7 p.m.

January 7 Kerrwood/Club Blvd. 2716 Hinson Drive 2-3 p.m.

January 7 McDougald Terrace Housing Community 1400 Block of Wabash Street 4-6 p.m.

“Every homicide is a loss of life to family, a loss to our community, a loss of safety, and a loss of freedom for the individual who pulls the trigger,” said Dorel Clayton, supervisor, Bull City United. “We want to dedicate this week to the lives lost in 2016 and encourage peace in 2017. We need peace to maintain safe neighborhoods for our families and our future.”

