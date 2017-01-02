Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: Are Locs Inappropriate For The Workplace? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

23 hours ago

Erica Campbell
11 reads
Leave a comment


A federal judge recently ruled that it is okay for employers to ban locs in the workplace. While the idea that natural black hairstyles are inherently inappropriate for the workplace is racist, the decision is controversial. Often, when people think of natural hair being out of place in traditional jobs, they think of locs.

But are locs inherently inappropriate for the workplace, or does it depend on the upkeep? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Direct Your Child To Your Destiny? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Deal With Heartache? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Can Absent Biological Parents Have A Say In A Blended-Family Situation? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

38 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

get up poll , inappropriate , locs , workplace

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago