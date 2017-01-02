Get Up Poll: Are Locs Inappropriate For The Workplace? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A federal judge recently ruled that it is okay for employers to ban locs in the workplace. While the idea that natural black hairstyles are inherently inappropriate for the workplace is racist, the decision is controversial. Often, when people think of natural hair being out of place in traditional jobs, they think of locs.

But are locs inherently inappropriate for the workplace, or does it depend on the upkeep? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

