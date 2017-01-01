Mariah Carey Bombs NYE Performance, The Perfect Goodbye To 2016

Mariah Carey is not likely to do a New Year’s Eve performance for network television in a while, after last night’s performance.

The superstar was commissioned by ABC to perform a melody of her hits to bring in the new year in front of thousands of people in New York City’s Times Square. Problem was, there were technical difficulties that prevented her from actually hearing the music to perform.

From the beginning the audio was off but her and her background dancers tried their best to stay on time. It was bad… three minutes into the performance she was asking audience members to sing and basically gave up on the entire thing.

“I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she says. “That was amazing.”

The performance picked up during her “We Belong Together” set but she still wanted to leave the stage.

And of course, like clockwork, Twitter reacted to the performance with jokes about lip syncing, her background dancers and Nick Cannon.

Somewhere nick cannon just had a laugh. — Andy Gresh (@TheRealGresh) January 1, 2017

I don't know what happened to Mariah Carey, but she has given you enough and doesn't owe you any more. — Y'assssssss Al Ghul (@beauty_jackson) January 1, 2017

I tried to sing along to Mariah Carey but even Mariah Carey can't sing along to Mariah Carey — Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) January 1, 2017

No matter how hungover you might be feeling today, just remember at least you aren't Mariah Carey's PA — Andrew Hayden-Smith (@AndrewHaydSmith) January 1, 2017

In response to the chit-chatter, Mariah responded in the only way she could. “Sh*t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

And on that note, we hope everyone has a better 2017 than that performance.

