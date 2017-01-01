Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Bombs NYE Performance, The Perfect Goodbye To 2016

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
37 reads
Leave a comment

2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty


Mariah Carey is not likely to do a New Year’s Eve performance for network television in a while, after last night’s performance.

The superstar was commissioned by ABC to perform a melody of her hits to bring in the new year in front of thousands of people in New York City’s Times Square. Problem was, there were technical difficulties that prevented her from actually hearing the music to perform.

From the beginning the audio was off but her and her background dancers tried their best to stay on time. It was bad… three minutes into the performance she was asking audience members to sing and basically gave up on the entire thing.

“I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she says. “That was amazing.”

The performance picked up during her “We Belong Together” set but she still wanted to leave the stage.

And of course, like clockwork, Twitter reacted to the performance with jokes about lip syncing, her background dancers and Nick Cannon.

In response to the chit-chatter, Mariah responded in the only way she could. “Sh*t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

And on that note, we hope everyone has a better 2017 than that performance.

RELATED STORIES:

Mariah Carey Dazzles In Three New Holiday Videos

New Music On The Way From Mariah Carey, Jazmine Sullivan And Lloyd

Mariah Carey Is Unbothered By Her Breakup With James Packer & Nick Cannon Having Another Baby

Live Performance , Mariah Carey , NYE 2017

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 days ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago