A LIT Don Lemon Downs Shots, Gets Ear Pierced And Talks Dating And Relationship On Air

CNN’shad one heck of a New Year’s Eve on Saturday night!

According to the Huffington Post, the journalist took shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, got his ear pierced and then bared his soul on air. Apparently, he and colleague Brooke Baldwin were broadcasting the network’s festivities in the Louisiana city.

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

Clearly, he got the party started way before the ball dropped:

It seems @donlemon, @BrookeBCNN got the #CNNNYE party (and the drinking) started a little early down in New Orleans https://t.co/vSI1sy9oXk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him as she declined the cocktail he handed her.

As the night went on, Lemon kept on with his liquid courage getting his ear pierced, thanks to being prompted by co-hosts Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper who were in New York.

Yes. @donlemon just got his ear pierced live on the air https://t.co/yWGl6FUClk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

Lemon also opened up by saying he is open to being in a relationship in 2017 and that he won’t be “as self-centered” in the coming year, the Huff Po wrote. His co-host’s response? “Are we going there, right now?” Then, Lemon acknowledged that he was wasted and wasn’t quite pressed about it.

Don Lemon Yeah, I'm lit!!! pic.twitter.com/twVQPqdVwI — MrJ66J (@MrJuniorJohnson) January 1, 2017 “People are saying that I’m lit. Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”

Then as they toasted, Lemon said that 2016 was an “awful year” to which CNN finally cut off his mic.

Messy!

And of course Twitter was here for all of it:

I love Don Lemon, but I LOVE #DrunkDonLemon #CNNNYE — The Walking Sloth (@TVBossyPants) January 1, 2017

All I have to say is Don Lemon on CNN tonight is absolutely amazing. #DrunkDonLemon #DonLemon #Cnn #NewYears — Ramsey (@WWERamsey) January 1, 2017

Don Lemon tomorrow: This just in I'm hungover AF and woke naked next to a goat. @CNN @andersoncooper #CNNNYE #DrunkDonLemon — WillFreeman (@WillFreemanIII) January 1, 2017

Russians probably hacked #DrunkDonLemon's bottle of tequila & somehow I'm sure Milo Y was involved. The gold earring has a microchip in it — Brandon Bond (@BrandonBond) January 1, 2017

Anyone check in on #DrunkDonLemon ? I want to make sure he's alive. — Mr. Marlin (@TheShaggyMarlin) January 1, 2017

We hope he isn’t hungover today!

