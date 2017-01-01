Get Up Erica
Allan Houston On How His Faith Has Impacted His Career In The NBA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Allan Houston is a legendary retired basketball player and international ambassador of the NBA. Currently, he’s the assistant general manager for the New York Knicks and the general manager for Knicks’ NBA D-League team. He talks with Erica Campbell about his work with National Fatherhood Initiative, for which he is a spokesperson, and what he learned about manhood and being a husband from watching his father.


He also talks about the power of words, and what words have been passed on to him that guide him in his life. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

