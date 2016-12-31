National
Home > National

Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds

13 hours ago

Jerry Smith
7 reads
Leave a comment
UFC 207 Weigh-in

Source: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC / Getty

Ronda Rousey was once the dominate force in women’s UFC. Rousey saw her chance to reclaim her position as the number one female athlete in the sport derailed by Brazil’s Amanda Nunes. The underdog Nunes is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

SOURCE: cnn.com

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Amanda Nunes , Ronda Rousey , UFC

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 13 hours ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago