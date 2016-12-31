Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds

Ronda Rousey was once the dominate force in women’s UFC. Rousey saw her chance to reclaim her position as the number one female athlete in the sport derailed by Brazil’s Amanda Nunes. The underdog Nunes is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

SOURCE: cnn.com

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: