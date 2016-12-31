Local
Duke And Carolina Lose New Years Eve Hoop Games

15 hours ago

Jerry Smith
Duke Logo

Source: Photo by Lance King/Getty Images / Getty

Virginia Tech was determined to snap it’s nine game losing streak to Duke. Lead by Justin Bibbs’ 18 points the drought ended with a 89-75 upset of The Blue Devils. Bibbs was 6 of 9 from the field and was on fire from 3 point range with a season high four 3 pointers.

Led by Josh Okogie’s 26 points Georgia Tech was able to upset Carolina with a 75-63 win. Justin Jackson led the tar Heels  with 16 points.

SOURCE: abc11.com

