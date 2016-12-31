Duke And Carolina Lose New Years Eve Hoop Games

Virginia Tech was determined to snap it’s nine game losing streak to Duke. Lead by Justin Bibbs’ 18 points the drought ended with a 89-75 upset of The Blue Devils. Bibbs was 6 of 9 from the field and was on fire from 3 point range with a season high four 3 pointers.

Led by Josh Okogie’s 26 points Georgia Tech was able to upset Carolina with a 75-63 win. Justin Jackson led the tar Heels with 16 points.

