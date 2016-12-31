Troopers Say 16 Year Old Girl Killed In Wake County Car Wreck

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol 16 year old Macie Tucker of Fuquay-Varina passed away Friday night in a Wake County car crash. Reports say that was a passenger in the vehicle she was riding in and the car skidded off the road and ran into a tree. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: wral.com

