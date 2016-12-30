Get Up Erica
Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

12 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Bishop William Murphy, is the founder of Dream Center Church of Atlanta, a Stellar award winner, and Grammy nominated producer & songwriter. He chats with Erica Campbell about his song, “Arise,” and how he was surprised by it getting nominated for a Grammy. Plus, he recalls what happened the last time he got nominated for a Grammy award, and why he felt like he won, even though he lost.

Bishop also talks about “bringing a generation back to God” through group morning prayers on social media. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

